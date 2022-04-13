Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.79

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.79 and last traded at C$23.34, with a volume of 15100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PBL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

