Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Shares Down 4.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 167,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 153,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

