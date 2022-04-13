Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $551.44.

Pool stock opened at $410.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $366.23 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.61.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

