Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Down 3.4%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. 59,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 154,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

PSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

