PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $7,478,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

