Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

