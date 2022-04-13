ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 2.8% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.06. 234,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,759,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

