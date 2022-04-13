ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €13.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €13.10 ($14.24) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.86 ($19.41).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.89 ($11.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.69 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($20.65).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

