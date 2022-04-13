Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a growth of 240.8% from the March 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,421,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prosus from €137.00 ($148.91) to €128.00 ($139.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Prosus from €115.90 ($125.98) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.40 ($49.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,044. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.