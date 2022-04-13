Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Up 493.3% in March

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 493.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAQC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 159,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,509 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Provident Acquisition by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,092,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,817 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

