Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.78) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,062.50 ($13.85) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.21 billion and a PE ratio of -17.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.27.

In related news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

