Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €73.76 ($80.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €80.17 and its 200 day moving average is €94.97. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.