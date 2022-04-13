PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRTC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

