PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $71,000 in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

