PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Veeco Instruments comprises 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

VECO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.