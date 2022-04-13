PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $424,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 2,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $72.41.

