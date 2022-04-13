Pyrk (PYRK) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $21,233.26 and $588.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002568 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

