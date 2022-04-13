Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 254,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXS opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

