Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

CLR opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

