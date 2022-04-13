Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hippo in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

HIPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Hippo by 994.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,155,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

