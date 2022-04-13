Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,391,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

