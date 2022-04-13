Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Increased by KeyCorp

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Angi in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Angi stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Angi has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

