Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Boosted by SVB Leerink

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

