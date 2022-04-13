Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

