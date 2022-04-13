Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

