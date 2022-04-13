Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

