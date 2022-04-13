Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered by Analyst

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.