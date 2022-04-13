Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

