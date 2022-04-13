Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Boosted by Analyst

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

