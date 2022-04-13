Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NTRS stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. Northern Trust has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

