Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

