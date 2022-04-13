Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

