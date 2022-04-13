Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

HST stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

