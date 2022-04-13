Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Shares of RGA opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

