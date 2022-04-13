Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Lowered by Analyst

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,976 over the last 90 days. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

