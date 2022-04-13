Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 928,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

