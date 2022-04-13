Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

ACGL opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after buying an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

