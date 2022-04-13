Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,793,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

