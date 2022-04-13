Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

