Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Issued By KeyCorp

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in California Resources by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,577 shares of company stock valued at $64,802,384 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

