Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $63.73 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $63.73 million and $89.78 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.36 or 0.07521050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,394.01 or 0.98915616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

