QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey bought 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($195.41).
Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey bought 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($194.81).
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey bought 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £152.54 ($198.78).
Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 328.60 ($4.28) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.91.
About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
