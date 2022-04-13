QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey bought 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($195.41).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey bought 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($194.81).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey bought 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £152.54 ($198.78).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 328.60 ($4.28) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.91.

QQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.37) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418 ($5.45).

About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.