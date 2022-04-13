Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

QRVO stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

