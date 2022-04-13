Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04.

