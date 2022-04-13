Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 452 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IJS stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

