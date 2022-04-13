Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

