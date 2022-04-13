Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QNTA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 226,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,053. Quanta has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Quanta (Get Rating)

Quanta, Inc, an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions.

