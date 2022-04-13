QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 812,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

