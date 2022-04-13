Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 26371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

