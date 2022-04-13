Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.56

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 339533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -430.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 276,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 553,985 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

